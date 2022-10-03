Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told Tyson Fury to stop playing games in negotiations for a prospective all-British world heavyweight title fight.

Fury has repeatedly set new deadlines for Joshua’s team to sign contracts after offering his rival the bout via his social media channels last month.

Hearn has maintained that a broad agreement has been reached – including a 60-40 purse split in favour of Fury – but that he will not be rushed over the legal complexities of the contract.

Hearn said in a video on his Matchroom Promotions Twitter feed: “It’s still there, open to discussions.

“But we’re not going to play a game with a bloke who’s coming out telling AJ it’s off and then he’s a dosser and he’s got to sign it, etc.

“Have your fight if you want to fight someone else, and we’ll do our thing, and we’ll see what happens.”

Fury made the offer to Joshua after his plans for a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk were scuppered when the Ukrainian said he would not fight again this year.

Joshua recently lost his rematch with Usyk and was expected to make a more low-key comeback but was quick to accept Fury’s offer in principle.

However, Fury has continued to express frustration with the negotiations, saying last week: “I had a bet with Frank (Warren, promoter) that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.

“You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public. Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done.”