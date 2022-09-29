Tyson Fury: Hearn tells boxer to stop interfering in Joshua negotiations

Promoter Eddie Hearn is “baffled” by Tyson Fury setting “unrealistic deadlines” for his fight with Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King issued a message to his rival on Thursday, 29 September, calling for him to sign the contract “today.”

“I’m not sure why Tyson Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date... I don’t think [Fury] really wants the fight, I think he wants to fight Manuel Charr. They couldn’t get AJ at a better time, he’s just come off a fight to Usyk,” Mr Hearn said.

