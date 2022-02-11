Tyson Fury has hit out at Anthony Joshua and his team for being “rattlesnakes” and “idiots” during negotiations over a potential step-aside deal last month.

WBC champion Fury has been ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Dillian Whyte, with the Britons expected to go head-to-head in April.

Meanwhile, Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk again – likely this spring – after losing his heavyweight belts to the undefeated Ukrainian in September.

A step-aside deal was recently proposed, however, which would have seen Fury fight Usyk in a unification bout. Joshua’s monetary demands reportedly saw negotiations collapse, and Fury has revealed the “stress” involved in the talks.

Speaking at a press conference around his new energy drink Furocity, which launches on Wednesday 16 February, Fury said on Friday: “Let’s just say that didn’t happen because one of the parties came back on the final day and said: ‘I want X amount of millions more, or else I’m not doing it.’

“Then [I] said, stick the X amount of millions up your rear end. It was very complicated and very stressful for me to deal with these idiots.

“I don’t like all the snaky behaviour; they’re like rattlesnakes in the grass, they say one thing and mean another. I’m like a dog; if I’m barking at you and growling, I’m probably gonna bite you, but if I’m wagging my tail, you know I won’t. These are like reptiles.”

Fury is expected to fight compatriot Whyte in the UK in April, though he remained tight-lipped about an exact date and venue.

“I’ve not been told about the venue or an accurate date yet, I think that news is to follow soon,” the 33-year-old said.

“I think [promoters] Frank [Warren] and Bob [Arum] are working hard behind the scenes to get a massive venue nailed down.

“I’m happy to be home and to put on a show for everybody. I believe it’ll be the biggest sporting event in boxing that this country’s ever seen. It’s definitely gonna be in the UK. That’s for sure, there’s no ‘assuming’ about it.”