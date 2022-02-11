Dillian Whyte has been told to “get on with it” and sign the contract to fight rival Tyson Fury in an all-British heavyweight world title fight.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid for the clash but Whyte has yet sign the fight contract amid silence from the WBC’s interim champion.

Whyte has been aiming to secure a world title fight for several years and Warren said he does not understand the delay as Fury prepares to defend his WBC crown.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that his fighter has yet to receive the contract, following a split purse bid agreement that is reportedly weighted 80-20 in Fury’s favour.

“That’s all we want to do, get on with it,” Warren told The Mirror. “He’s been bleating and moaning that it’s been 1,000 days - I think it’s more like 1,200 days - that he’s been waiting.

“Well he’s got his shot now and he’s getting a record purse for it, plus that carrot of £4m if he wins, so go for it.

“All the nonsense that’s gone down from Eddie Hearn about the deposit, the deposit has been paid. The contract has been approved by the WBC and has been sent to them, so it’s up to Whyte’s people to send it back now.

“The ball’s in their court, absolutely. There shouldn’t be any issues. We won the purse bid, we’re using the standard WBC contract, both boxers sign it and that should be it. What’s there to negotiate?”

Fury has called out Whyte for “going silent” and the ‘Body Snatcher’ is yet to respond from the almost daily barbs from the ‘Gypsy King’ - but Hearn has insisted the 33-year-old is focussed on the upcoming fight, which is expected to take place in the UK in April.

“It’s a process you go through,” Hearn said. “Someone said to me I’ve gone quiet, but I lost the purse bid; it’s not my fight to promote. [Whyte] has just chilled and is training. There’s a way to deal with Fury and sometimes going on the quiet side is decent.

“Do you really want to get in a slanging match with Fury and use all that energy? Do your work, do your training and go and try and knock him out.”