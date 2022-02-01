Tyson Fury has hit out at Dillian Whyte for “going silent” ahead of the pair’s planned heavyweight title fight this spring.

Fury was recently ordered to face mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, with a purse split agreed and an April date expected.

A step-aside deal that would have allowed WBC champion Fury to face WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO title holder Oleksandr Usyk could not be struck.

After Usyk won the belts from Anthony Joshua in September, “AJ” triggered a rematch clause to take on the undefeated Ukrainian again – likely this spring.

While Fury has been calling out Whyte almost daily since their purse split was agreed, his fellow Briton has remained largely silent.

“This is a message for Dillian Whyte – white feathers, coward. Where are you, white feathers?” Fury said in a video on Twitter on Tuesday.

“You wanted your world title shot with [Deontay] Wilder for three years, you never got it. You was [inaudible] with me for three minutes and you got your fight, didn’t you, coward?

Dillian Whyte will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight belt (Getty Images)

“‘Tyson Fury’s a coward, he don’t wanna fight Dillian Whyte,’ but all of a sudden it’s on your toes and you’ve gone silent, you little b***h.

“Come out, come out of hiding, white feathers. Come and get it. You’re gonna get a good hiding.

“You wanted a bit of free money, didn’t you, dosser? But now you’re getting $8million, which is a $7.5m too much for you, you old dosser.

“Come out and say something, bum.”

Undefeated Fury last fought in October, stopping Wilder for the second fight in a row to retain his WBC title in the rivals’ trilogy bout, one month after Usyk outpointed Joshua.

Whyte last fought in March when he finished Alexander Povetkin, seven months after his own knockout loss to the Russian.