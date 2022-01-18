Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.

Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.

While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.

But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining his compatriot does not have the power to beat him after weathering a storm against Deontay Wilder and proving too illusive for Wladimir Klitschko, another heavy hitter.

“This is a message for Derek Chisora. I’ve just seen that you’ve said you think AJ would blast me out - never in a million years,” Fury said.

“If the biggest puncher in history couldn’t blast me out and Wladimir Klitschko couldn’t blast me out, then a big old bodybuilder can’t blast me out, my friend.”

Fury added: “Also, Del, he ain’t got the bottle to fight Usyk again. Usyk will smash him next time, properly. Never mind beat him on points, he’ll knock him out.”

Fury has since mocked AJ with a side-by-side comparison between the pair’s physiques and professional records.