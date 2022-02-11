Tyson Fury makes Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 prediction

Tyson Fury believes Oleksandry Usyk will have no problem beating “bodybuilder” Anthony Joshua in their rematch but insists he does not rate the Ukrainian at heavyweight.

The unified world champion will fight the Briton again for the WBO, WBA and IBF belts that he won last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And after failed negotiations for Joshua to step aside and pave the way for Fury to meet Usyk in an undisputed world title fight, the WBC heavyweight world champion will instead meet his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte next.

But Fury couldn’t resist taking a swipe at both AJ and Usyk while training in Dubai.

“I’ve got Dillian Whyte next and then there’s a little sucker called Usyk who I’m going to absolutely set about rotten,” Fury told The National. “The middleweight. Send him packing.

“AJ’s a big old bodybuilder. He ain’t worth a carrot. He [Usyk] fought a bodybuilder who’s not even a boxer and had a life-and-death [fight]. Until he fights a real fighting man you can’t call him a champion.

“Usyk will beat him [Joshua] in the rematch. Yet again. Because AJ’s a bum, he can’t fight. He’s been exposed. He’s a cross-fit bum. And that’s all I want to say.”

No date or location has been set for Fury vs Whyte, though 23 April at Wembley Stadium has been discussed.

And Fury told local radio station Dubai Eye 103.8 about his tactics against Whyte: “Whatever I feel like on the night really. I don’t pay these bums too much attention. Any style, I can definitely beat Whyte.

“Even if I put one hand behind my back and one foot off the floor, I’ll still beat him.”