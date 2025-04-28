Tyson Fury says ‘you know what’s coming’ after reuniting with coach in the gym

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury hinted at a potential comeback with a cryptic social media video on Monday alongside his former coach SugarHill Steward.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, but he has previously reversed retirement decisions and his long-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua remains unfulfilled.

“Just in the gym,” Fury said in a short video, before turning the camera to a cackling Steward. “Happened to bump into somebody you might know.”

“You know what time it is,” Steward said.

And Fury added: “You know what’s coming.”

Fury’s former promoter Bob Arum recently suggested he wouldn’t be back in the ring any time soon, speaking to the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast.

Arum said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Tyson Fury’s undefeated streak came to an end with consecutive losses against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

The two bouts, taking place in May and December of last year, blemished Fury’s previously unmarred record. His current standing is 34 wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Fight fans speculated Fury was ready to return after being seen working out in his own gym, while current promoter Eddie Hearn last week said a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua could still take place.