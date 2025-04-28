Tyson Fury says ‘you know what’s coming’ after reuniting with coach in the gym
Could the former heavyweight world champion be getting back in the ring?
Tyson Fury hinted at a potential comeback with a cryptic social media video on Monday alongside his former coach SugarHill Steward.
Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, but he has previously reversed retirement decisions and his long-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua remains unfulfilled.
“Just in the gym,” Fury said in a short video, before turning the camera to a cackling Steward. “Happened to bump into somebody you might know.”
“You know what time it is,” Steward said.
And Fury added: “You know what’s coming.”
Fury’s former promoter Bob Arum recently suggested he wouldn’t be back in the ring any time soon, speaking to the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast.
Arum said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.
“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”
Tyson Fury’s undefeated streak came to an end with consecutive losses against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.
The two bouts, taking place in May and December of last year, blemished Fury’s previously unmarred record. His current standing is 34 wins, one draw, and two defeats.
Fight fans speculated Fury was ready to return after being seen working out in his own gym, while current promoter Eddie Hearn last week said a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua could still take place.
He told iFL TV: “I said it the other day in an interview, the way that fight gets made is probably Tyson reaches out to AJ and says, ‘Mate, do you fancy it?’ And he’ll go, ‘100 per cent, let's f***ing do it’. And it’ll be made like that. So let’s see.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments