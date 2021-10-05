Tyson Fury explains difference between himself, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Tyson Fury admits he is not like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor with an extravagant lifestyle not appealing.

The WBC world heavyweight champion also claimed inspiring others does not come naturally and he instead prefers a more low key existence.

Ahead of his third fight with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, Fury also detailed his attitude towards training and maintaining his status as the No 1 heavyweight on the planet.

“You know I’m not one of these people. I’m not your Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor or all that people who like to live some big, great lifestyle and inspire others,” Fury told the MMA Hour.

“I know it’s great to inspire other people, but I love just to keep grounded and down to earth. I’ll tell you what I like to do. I like to f****** train me b******* off every single day, knowing that nobody else is doing it. I like running early in the mornings and late at night. I like putting the work in.

“I have always had this attitude, coming up you want to buy things and you want to be successful, but the world has different ways of measuring successes. For me it is waking up being surrounded by people you want to be with, and being happy with the people in your home.

“I suppose it is easy to say that with the money I have earned, but I am 33 and I have dedicated my life to this so every day you wake up and everything is fine then you are a very blessed person.”

The 33-year-old conceded he was “wounded” after seeing his rival drop his belts to Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but remains confident he will not make the same mistake as his compatriot.

“It was a disappointment to see Joshua lost his fight, but you have to give all credit to the other guy it was a superb gameplay,” Fury told The MMA Hour.

“It is only the third time someone has jumped up from cruiserweight to win a world title so he deserves credit where it is due. This is what happens when you look ahead to bigger fights, Joshua was probably looking at Usyk and thinking of Tyson Fury.

“But I won’t make the same mistake and look at Anthony Joshua, even if he had won I wouldn’t have because I know every opponent is dangerous especially at this level. It seems to me I could pick a bum out and he would fight the best he has ever fought to change his life.

“With Wilder he has got a lot to prove and a lot he has to accept things in his life, but he will be dangerous while it lasts.”