Tyson Fury has labelled Conor McGregor a “bully” after the UFC superstar took issue with his praise towards his MMA rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The WBC heavyweight world champion lauded the Russian for his legacy in the octagon, admitting he has “big respect” for the man from Dagestan as he “did it right. Got in and won and got out on top”.

There is bad blood between McGregor and the now-retired Khabib, who triumphed in their 2018 fight with a fourth-round submission, which sparked a mass brawl between each fighter’s teams.

McGregor labelled Fury a "Versace t***" and then accused Fury of not defending Billy Joe Saunders’ father Tom in a security row during the fight with Canelo Alvarez in Dallas, Texas.

Saunders suffered a brutal defeat to the Mexican and his father looked to check on him by leaping a barrier, only for the security to deny him entry to the ring.

Fury, who was sat nearby, stood back, which also drew criticism from rival Dillian Whyte, who labelled him a “coward”.

The Notorious continued his tirade by maintaining "you done nothing" before claiming "even when I'm wrong I'm right".

But Fury didn’t wait long to hit back, mocking McGregor for his recent losses, "come back when you win a fight mush and the difference in me and you is I don't get myself in trouble and people actually like me, you're just a bully who hit an old man."

Fury and Saunders are close friends, with the former middleweight and super-middleweight world champion contemplating retirement after a crushing loss to Canelo.

But Fury has told him not to retire and insists the decision to walk away from the sweet science would “haunt him forever”.