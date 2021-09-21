Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury, according to former world heavyweight contender Eric Molina.

The Bronze Bomber is looking to exact revenge on the Briton on 9 October and win back the WBC title that he lost last year via a devastating knockout.

But after linking up with new head coach Malik Scott, Wilder is bullish about winning the third fight and evening the score.

And Molina, who was knocked out by Wilder in 2015 and stopped again by Anthony Joshua a year later, insists Wilder has become a less predictable fighter since linking up with Scott, which will prove decisive in his pursuit of a knockout.

“I say Wilder knocks him [Fury] out around five, six or seven, in the mid-rounds, maybe eight,” Molina told IFL TV.

“I see something completely different. I’ve been following the training of Malik Scott, and I’ve had a couple of conversations with Malik also. I shared the ring with Wilder, and we went nine or ten rounds.

“There were certain things I was able to pick off from Wilder. He tells too much with his right hand. Fury’s too intelligent, and obviously, he’s not going to land those punches, and he hasn’t landed those big wild shots.

“I can see them [Wilder and Malik] tweaking up some things, and I like his punches, as they’re coming out crisp. I think that’s definitely going to be a key to this fight, and I think it’s going to be a key towards this knockout that he’s definitely going to get.”