Tyson Fury reveals he had two pints of beer before Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury has revealed he drank two pints of beer before fighting Deontay Wilder in their first clash back in 2018.

The Brit agreed to fight the concussive puncher just six months after returning to the ring following three years out.

But prior to the heavyweight showdown - which would end in a controversial draw - Fury has admitted he allowed himself to relax with some alcohol at the bar.

Speaking to JOE, he said: “I’ve got that old school mentality. Before Wilder 1 I went downstairs and two pints because I felt like it. It didn’t do me any harm, did it?”

When asked why he believes his brother Tommy Fury should have a few pints in the lead up to his fight against Jake Paul, he added: “It teaches you to relax and enjoy the fight. That’s what it’s all about.”

Many felt Fury did enough to win the first fight against Wilder as he outboxed him for almost the entire 12 rounds.

But he incredibly survived a major scare in the final three minutes as the American dropped him for a second time with a vicious right hand-left hook combination.

However, Fury somehow got back to his feet before the ten count and ended the fight on the front foot as he hurt Wilder inside the final minute.

It still wasn’t enough to be awarded the victory, but 14 months later he got his revenge, destroying Wilder inside seven rounds in Las Vegas.

And in October of this year Fury beat the hard-hitting Alabama heavyweight again, climbing off the canvas to knock him out in the 11th round.