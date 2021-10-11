Eddie Hearn gives verdict on ‘brilliant’ Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight

Eddie Hearn has praised Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for producing a heavyweight title fight that was “brilliant for boxing” last weekend.

Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy bout to retain the WBC heavyweight belt, having taken it from the American with a stoppage win last year after the rivals’ controversial split draw in their first fight in 2018.

It seemed earlier this year that Fury was on track for a unification bout with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, for whom Hearn serves as promoter, but the ‘Gypsy King’ was instead ordered to face Wilder once more while ‘AJ’ took on mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua lost his titles to the undefeated Ukrainian last month in a decision defeat, making the prospect of a showdown with Fury for all the gold even less likely.

Hearn was nevertheless able to enjoy Fury’s instant classic with Wilder, which played out in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

“Listen, it was a brilliant fight,” Hearn told IFL TV. “Technically it was all over the shop, but who cares? The drama was unbelievable.

“Massive credit to both fighters. Wilder looked hypnotised before the fight and after two rounds he almost couldn’t stand up. He started quite well, but he looked petrified and exhausted before the fight even started. After three rounds he couldn’t stand up and I thought it was all over.

“He comes back with the equaliser and Fury goes down twice. It was non-stop and full of drama.

“I have to give Fury credit, because he dug deep and got the win. It was brilliant for boxing and for the heavyweight division, because we need fights like that.

“I wanted Fury to win. Props to both guys and massive congratulations for Fury, because it was a great win.”

Hearn also praised Wilder specifically for his performance, with the Alabaman having recovered from a knockdown in the third round to drop Fury twice in the fourth – before ultimately being knocked down again in the 10th and put down for good in the 11th.

“[Wilder’s] credibility was on the floor before Saturday,” Hearn said. “He got absolutely hammered in the last fight and he was full of excuses.

“His credibility was shot to pieces. Now I think it’s gone through the roof, because although his tank was empty, he stuck in there.

“In any normal situation, I feel the corner would have pulled him out. But he deserves credit. He’s got bottle.

“I still think he’s in a good position. Wilder shouldn’t be disheartened, because Fury is a brilliant fighter.

“But I don’t know how much he’s going to want it after that. I just think Fury’s got his number and absolutely terrorised him mentally.”