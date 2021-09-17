Tyson Fury is ‘killing sparring partners’ as he prepares for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, his promoter Bob Arum has claimed.

The 33-year-old has not fought since he avenged their controversial draw by demolishing Wilder via seventh round stoppage in February 2020.

Now they will face off for a third time as two-time heavyweight champion Fury looks to defend his WBC belt for the first time.

And Arum, who has been working with the Brit since 2019, insists Fury is looking superb in training ahead of his first-ever world title defence.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, the Hall of Fame promoter said: “I talked to him [Tuesday]. He was shouting how great he’s doing, how he’s killing sparring partners.

“He arrives in Las Vegas on Saturday, this Saturday. He’ll take Sunday off and then he’ll resume training at the Top Rank Gym on Monday.

“He’s been training twice a day in England. And (trainer) ‘Sugar Hill’ is over there with him.”

Fury will box just two weeks after heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua defends his three world titles against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

Should Fury come through Wilder and Joshua beat Usyk, the two Brits will once again look to meet in an undisputed clash next year.

Fury and Joshua looked set to fight in the summer before an arbitrator ruled that Wilder had the contractual right to a trilogy bout.