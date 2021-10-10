Tyson Fury finished off his trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning with a superb knockout victory in one of the most thrilling heavyweight clashes of-all time.

The Gypsy King twice hit the canvas but regained his composure and patience to put Wilder down for good in the 11th, taking his second consecutive victory over the 35-year-old and ending their long-standing feud in explosive fashion.

The logical next step for Fury was to secure an undisputed world title fight with Anthony Joshua, likely held in Saudi Arabia, until the Londoner’s chastening defeat to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of September.

That means Joshua is set to face Usyk in a rematch in spring next year, leaving Fury’s next opponent uncertain.

Most likely, though, is a much-anticipated bout with Dillian Whyte, who has long-awaited his chance to face Fury. Whyte won his last fight, against the Russian Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar six months ago, reclaiming the WBC interim heavyweight title in the process.

In order to take the shot at Fury he so desperately desires, though, Whyte must first defeat Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin at the O2 Arena at the end of this month. Wallin previously fought Fury himself two years ago, losing on a unanimous points decision after causing a significant cut above his opponent’s eye which hampered Fury’s vision.

Fury has previously labelled 33-year-old Whyte a “s***house*” on social media, and Whyte has been quick to chastise the Wythenshawe-native in return.

“He just talks s***, that’s why I call him the Gypsy Kid, he’s like a kid, he talks s*** the whole time.

Taking aim at Fury’s record, Whyte said: “If you look throughout his career, he has won every single belt but he has never defended one of them, why is this? You strive to be the best in the world, you beat Wladimir Klitschko and then you throw your life down the drain. Why would he give up the British title and not fight David Price?

“Tyson Fury always runs from dangerous challenges. If he thinks he can beat you and he gets in your psyche, like Wilder, he will take that. Does he 100 percent believe he can beat me and Anthony Joshua? No.

“Fury just fiddles his way through fights. Does Tyson Fury’s style excite you? His style is not exciting. OK, he knocked out Deontay Wilder last time, but before that he just fiddled his way through. He tried to do the same thing against Wallin and that’s why he got cut.”

A bout between Fury and Whyte could potentially take place in the first half of 2022, if the latter can defeat Wallin in three weeks’ time. Beyond that, the winner of the re-match between Joshua and Usyk is surely on the cards.