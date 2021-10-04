This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.

Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.

That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout, which should ensure major pay-days for each fighter.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for the pair’s second fight were $5million for each man.

ESPN reported, however, that Fury and Wilder would both likely receive more than $25m for that bout – and that’s without factoring in pay-per-view points.

That same report suggested that a trilogy fight would involve a 60/40 purse split in favour of Fury.

Based on the above information, it can be expected that Fury’s base pay will be $6m to Wilder’s $4m – at the very least.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the fight:

When is the fight and where will it be?

The fight is all set for 9 October, with T-Mobile Arena set to house a full 20,000 capacity in Las Vegas.

What happened in the previous fights?

Fury first took on the then-defending WBC champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap after a controversial split decision draw

Fury then sensationally knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020 in what proved to be his last action in the ring.

Wasn’t Fury supposed to fight Anthony Joshua?

Fury had announced in May that the British pair would clash in Saudi Arabia on 14 August but he has now been told he must undertake a rematch against Wilder first.

Attempts to secure a third fight were complicated by an injury to Wilder, an absence of available television dates and the Covid pandemic prompting Fury to move on based on the assumption that any agreement had expired.

Judge Daniel Weinstein then upheld Wilder’s claim that he is contractually due a rematch with Fury, which was originally due to take place before 15 September this year.

Joshua instead took on WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and suffered defeat in London, with Frank Warren since claiming it is now unlikely that Fury and Joshua will fight. Joshua and Usyk may fight a rematch in early 2022 instead.

Who will win?

Fury Points or Decision 13/5

Tyson Fury KO/TKO 5/6

Draw 22/1

Wilder Points or Decision 14/1

Wilder KO/TKO 11/4

All odds via Betfair