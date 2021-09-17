Tyson Fury’s sparring partner Johnny Fisher says the heavyweight is the “most talented boxer in the world” ahead of his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder.

The rivals will fight for a third time on 9 October, and Wilder will look to take his WBC belt back from the Briton, who won it from him in February 2020.

In the build-up to this second rematch, Fury has been training with 3-0 boxer Fisher, who has predicted his sparring partner will win again.

He told Sky Sports: “Wilder is the most dangerous puncher who has ever lived but, after seeing what Fury did to him last time, I can’t see why he wouldn’t do that again.

“On Fury’s day, he is the most talented boxer in the world with the best skill-set. If Fury doesn’t turn up, and [Anthony] Joshua boxes like a champion, he would win. Fury has to be on top of his game to beat Joshua.”

Fury had a fight against compatriot Joshua planned, but it had to be tabled after a court ruled the ‘Gypsy King’ had to see out a trilogy with Wilder first.

The bout between Joshua and Fury is one fans are excited to see, and Joshua himself has said he “needs it”.

He told BBC 5 Live: “We need it for boxing. I need it, you need it, the boxing world needs it. To get better is very difficult in boxing. To improve is difficult.

“So, to fight Tyson Fury is a big challenge for myself, because I’m going to put that pressure on myself to actually get better. But it’s what we all need; I need it, just to see how good I am. Come on, let’s go through this training camp again.”

With Fury fighting Wilder, Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk on 25 September, when he will defend his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk.