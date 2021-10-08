No face-off at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder weigh-in, Bob Arum reveals

Heavyweight fighters Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not face off at their weigh-in as it “dehumanises” them, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Fury and Wilder will compete in their trilogy fight on Saturday where the British star will defend his WBC belt. The face off also didn’t take place at the pair’s press conference on Wednesday where Fury got under Wilder’s skin.

Arum told the BBC: “The fighters will not face off, both promotional companies agree... I really object to taking these fighters and making them like pitdogs, facing each other, what does that mean?

“We are always looking for trouble, why are we doing that? Do you see in professional American Football the two quarterbacks face off? They are not animals, they are sportsmen. I think they are unnecessary, it dehumanises the fighters and I don’t think its good for the sport.”

The press conference became heated after Fury pushed the American’s buttons, labelling him weak.

“Deep down in his soul, he knows that he lost and he’ll lose again. After this fight he’ll be back working in that fast food chain that he was working at earlier on in his career. It’s retirement for him,” the Brit said.

“You’re in denial and you’re getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire, your legacy’s in bits, all the excuses, you’ve been destroyed. No one’s even believed you, everyone’s laughing at you. You’re a weak man.”

And Wilder retorted that he looks forward to Saturday’s battle as he has everything to gain.

“There’s no pressure on me. When you have nothing to lose there’s no pressure at all. All the pressure is on him. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Prepare yourself on the battlefield and get ready for war because this is going to be an amazing fight. As you see, I’m wearing my red outfit so I want to beckon blood and I’m looking forward to it.”