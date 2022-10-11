Jump to content

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora talks have resumed, Frank Warren confirms

Fury’s potential fight with Anthony Joshua has fallen through once again, and now the ‘Gypsy King’ seems to be turning his focus to an old opponent

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 11 October 2022 10:19
‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury says proposed fight with Anthony Joshua is off

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are once again in talks over a trilogy fight, which is likely to take place on 3 December, promoter Frank Warren has said.

Fury last month offered fellow Briton Anthony Joshua a shot at his WBC heavyweight title, but negotiations ultimately collapsed as the long-awaited heavyweight clash slipped away as it did in 2021.

As reported by The Independent in August, Fury had been in talks with former opponent Chisora prior to offering “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. According to Fury’s promoter Warren, those talks have resumed, and a 3 December trilogy fight is likely.

“That will be on 3 December,” Warren told iFL TV. “We were just trying to find someone, it was quite difficult.

“We always expected the fight in December would be [against Oleksandr] Uysk, but Usyk wasn’t available. Now that looks like, I hope, it’ll be going on some time in February. Tyson wants to fight before then.

“I’m not gonna disregard Derek Chisora, but [Fury] fights Chisora and if he comes through that then we’ve got the big one. That’s really what it’s all been about this year. Obviously we got distracted with the situation with AJ.”

Fury, 34, has already fought and beaten compatriot Chisora, 38, twice. The “Gypsy King” won on points in 2011 before stopping Chisora in the 10th round in 2014.

Despite those results and the one-sided nature of the rematch, Warren said: “I actually think Derek may even end up giving a better fight than AJ [would].

“I’m not being disrespectful to [Joshua], I just think he’s more vulnerable. [Chisora] is a warrior, isn’t he? He’s gonna keep trying and he’s gonna give all he’s got. Anything can happen in boxing.”

Tyson Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren

(Getty Images)

Warren added that an announcement around a venue will come in due course, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium rumoured to be hosting the bout.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title.

Meanwhile, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) last competed in July, narrowly outpointing Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London to halt a three-fight losing streak and avenge a 2016 defeat by the Bulgarian.

After WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight title holder Usyk outpointed Joshua in August – for the second time in 11 months – it was expected that the unbeaten Ukrainian would next face Fury, who is also undefeated, to crown an undisputed champion. Usyk, 35, will not be ready in time for a December date with Fury, however.

