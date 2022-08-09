‘Send me the paperwork’: Derek Chisora responds to Tyson Fury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Derek Chisora has responded to Tyson Fury’s calls for his fellow Briton to ‘get the contract signed’ over a trilogy bout between the heavyweights.

The Independent last week reported on talks over a third clash between Fury and Chisora, and the “Gypsy King” confirmed the news himself on Monday.

Chisora, who was outpointed by Fury in 2011 and lost to the 33-year-old via TKO in 2014, has now responded to the WBC heavyweight champion.

“Tyson, stop talking s***e, mate,” Chisora said in a video on Twitter.

“Phone mummy and daddy. Mummy is Frank Warren, daddy is f***ing Bob Arum [Fury’s UK and US promoters respectively].

“Tell them you wanna hang out with me, okay? And send me the paperwork, b***h, yeah?”

Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title and remain unbeaten. Meanwhile, Chisora, 38, last competed in July when he avenged a split-decision loss to Kubrat Pulev by the same result.

Tyson Fury (right) is 2-0 against fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora (Getty Images)

Fury has claimed to be retired since beating Whyte, but the 33-year-old has gone back and forth on the matter.

Many fans are keen to see Fury take on the winner of this month’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The latter dethroned Joshua last September by outpointing the Briton, who will seek to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian on 20 August.

The victor of that rematch could fight Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, as long as Fury has not lost or relinquished the WBC belt by then.