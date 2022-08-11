Tyson Fury suggests Derek Chisora fight is on verge of falling through

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has suggested that his potential trilogy fight with Derek Chisora is on the verge of falling through.

Fury and Chisora have been in talks over the prospect of a third clash, as reported by The Independent last week, with the “Gypsy King” having beaten his fellow Briton in 2011 and 2014.

Fury, 33, has now indicated that it is unlikely that a deal will be made, however.

“Do you know, the funny thing is, people love to do deals and then ask for more or change the goalposts,” Fury said in a video in Twitter, while tagging Chisora.

“But the usual thing for me is, then I go and tell them to get f****d, so there we are.”

A fight between the heavyweights was being targeted for a December date, with ESPN having reported this week that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was the likeliest venue.

The unbeaten Fury last fought in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury (right) is 2-0 against fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora last competed in July, defeating Kubrat Pulev via split decision to avenge a 2016 loss by the same result.

Many fans are keen to see Fury take on the winner of this month’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to become WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, and the unbeaten Ukrainian will defend the titles against “AJ” in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.