Tyson Fury labels heavyweight rivals as ‘cowards’ as fight negotiations rumble on

Tyson Fury has taunted his heavyweight rivals by labelling them “cowards” as talks for his next fight rumble on.

The WBC heavyweight world champion has grown frustrated in recent days after negotiations for either a mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte or an undisputed clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua has a rematch clause to face the Ukrainian, but the Briton has never refuted the potential to accept step aside money and wait to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk, though Whyte would also need to agree on compensation for this fight to materialise.

And with little progress made before purse bids are called for Fury vs Whyte later today, the lineal champion has hit out at Whyte, Usyk and Joshua.

“I tell you what, boys, there is some pack of cowards out there, a pack of bulls*** talkers, I'll tell you that now,” Fury said.

“Making all the demands in the world, you cowards, come and fight.”

Whyte, meanwhile, maintains he just wants “to go to war” with his prolonged wait for a shot at a world title dragging on.

Whyte said on Instagram: “I just want war, that’s all I want is to go to war with the best, f*** all this he said she said BS.”

Fury also hit out at his rivals and their “excuses” this week, insisting he will give each challenger a “good hiding” as he aims to return to the ring after a dominant display to dispatch Deontay Wilder last October.

He said: “Tick tick f****** tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me, is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums and sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock the time has run out of the bottle and you are all getting a good hiding, you cowards.”