Tyson Fury’s father tells Dillian Whyte to quit ‘mind games’ over fight

John Fury has called for Dillian Whyte to stop with the “mind games” and to sign the contract to fight his son Tyson in a WBC title fight.

The fight, which is reportedly going to take place on 23 April at Wembley Stadium, is yet to have an official announcement as Whyte is thought to be frustrated by the purse split. It’s understood to be an 80-20 in Fury’s favour but Whyte still stands to make $8m.

Fury’s father said in a social media video: “Dillian Whyte you said you wanted a title shot and you have been banging on for three years that you haven’t got it, and now you don’t seem to want it pal.

“I don’t know what mind games you are trying to play but they don’t work with us. You are running out of time and you are making yourself look very stupid. Get the contract signed, get your beating along with your job. At least your consolation prize is $8 million, if you decline that you want putting in an asylum.

“Be a man and sign the contract and show us you are a man pal. God bless and we will see you at the press conference if you are a man.”

And John isn’t the only member of the Fury family who has spoken about Whyte as Fury himself has called him a “sausage”. This was in reaction to talk Whyte wanted payment to attend a press conference about the fight.

The Gypsy King has created a Just Giving page and donated to it, saying on Twitter: “Hi guys, just a quick one. I’m setting up a Just Giving page for Dillian Whyte so he can show up to the press conference and I’m going to donate first.

“My donation is 47p, you useless dosser.”