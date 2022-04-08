Tyson Fury ‘champing at the bit’ to fight Dillian Whyte, Frank Warren reveals

Tyson Fury is ‘champing at the bit’ ahead of his world heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte later this month, according to promoter Frank Warren.

The 33-year-old Briton will make the second defence of his WBC belt when he takes on his fellow countryman in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium on April 23.

And Warren, who has represented Fury since he returned to the ring in 2018, insists the undefeated champion is more determined than ever.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Tyson is absolutely champing at the bit. He wants to make a statement in front of a record crowd on April 23 and I believe he will.

“This country has never seen anything like Tyson Fury before. He’s just had an epic trilogy with the hardest hitting heavyweight of all time and come out on top.

“He will be determined to put on a show and give every paying fan a night they will never forget.”

Fury has not been beaten in any of his 32 fights as a professional, with his only blemish coming in a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

He then went on to avenge that result with a seventh round stoppage in February 2020, before winning by 11th round knockout in their trilogy bout in October of last year.

Fury said in the pre-fight press conference ahead of his clash with Whyte that he will retire immediately after - although many have questioned whether this can be taken seriously.

Regardless, Fury’s motivation to win is clearly still there.

Speaking in a recent training video, he said: “Camp is going well. Less than three weeks out, I cannot wait to see you all there in the Big Smoke at Wembley Stadium.

“Dillian Whyte is getting knocked out, man! I cannot wait – see you there, all of my loyal fans. God bless you all.”