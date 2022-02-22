Dillian Whyte will be one of Tyson Fury’s ‘easiest fights’, Tommy Fury claims

Tyson Fury’s upcoming fight against British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte is set to one of the “easiest” of his career, Tommy Fury has claimed.

The ‘Gypsy King’ took to Instagram to reveal that Whyte had signed the contract for the WBC heavyweight world title fight, which is expected to take place on April 23 at Wembley in Fury’s first fight on home soil in almost four years.

Fury is coming off a successful defence of his WBC crowd against Deontay Wilder in a thrilling conclusion to the pair’s trilogy bout last September and was ordered to face the WBC’s interim champion Whyte while Oleksandr Usyk meets Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

Whyte has not fought since avenging a defeat to Alexander Povetkin 11 months ago and Fury’s brother Tommy Fury believes the ‘Gypsy King’ is a level above what Whyte can offer.

"In this game there's levels to it, that's just the top end and the bottom end of it in boxing and Dillian Whyte just isn't on Tyson's level," the Love Island star told Sky Sports.

"I think this will be one of Tyson's easiest fights because when you go from Deontay Wilder who can put your lights out in one second, one punch, then you go over to Dillian Whyte who's not always looked the best.

"He's not always been up there, it's took him a while to get this title shot. he's got a few miles on the clock himself, he's had a few bad knockouts.

"I just don't see him posing any threat but again, it's heavyweight boxing anything can happen. As far as being the best and ruling the division, Tyson's that man and he will do for however long he wants to."

Tommy Fury is yet to announce his next fight after pulling out of the December bout with Jake Paul due to injury. The 22-year-old is eyeing a spot on the Fury-Whyte undercard and hopes to rearrange the bout with Paul for later this year.