Tyson Fury details ‘aggressive’ gameplan to knock out Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has said that he will be “more aggressive than ever” as he targets a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.

The two British heavyweights meet at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.

With Whyte not appearing at a pre-fight press conference at the home of the England football team on Tuesday, Fury faced the media alone and laid out his strategy as he looks to remain unbeaten in an emphatic manner.

The 33-year-old WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion believes there would be “no point” in misleading Whyte about his gameplan.

“I’m going to try and come in the heaviest I’ve ever been,” Fury told Sky Sports News. “Biggest fight - so I’m going to be the heaviest, strongest, fittest, more aggressive than I’ve ever been.

“I’m looking for the knockout. No secret, there’s no point in me lying about gameplans.

“What I’m going to do, is I’m going to come straight to the centre of the ring, back him up and land big heavy punches on him until he’s knocked out.”

Fury has said that his encounter with Whyte will be his last as a professional boxer despite a potential unification fight with the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua being widely rumoured.

Of his 31 career wins, 22 have been knockouts.

Both of Whyte’s two previous defeats have been by TKO: the Brixton boxer lost to Joshua in 2015 and then Alexander Povetkin in 2020..

Fury is wary of Whyte’s threat, and expects a hard-hitting clash.

“I think someone’s getting knocked out,” Fury said. “Whether it’s going to be me on the front foot or him on the back foot, someone’s getting chinned.

“Every heavyweight poses a threat because they’re all big men, they can all knock another man out.

“It’s something that I’m looking forward to, the challenge, if he can knock me out, good luck to him. If not, onto the next one.”