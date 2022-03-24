Tyson Fury to be tested by UK Anti-Doping ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury will be tested by UK Anti-Doping [UKAD] authorities before his world heavyweight championship fight with Dillian Whyte.

Fury has not fought in the UK since 2018 and operates under a Nevada license but will be subjected to UKAD tests ahead of the Wembley showdown on April 23.

Both Fury and Whyte have also agreed to take part in voluntary doping tests but there had been doubts over whether UKAD would be able to access the Gypsy King.

However, the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] have now told the Daily Mail that Fury will be tested by UKAD despite being registered as an international fighter.

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the BBBoC, said: “He is subject to every rule we have, including around anti-doping, which is the same as Mr Whyte.”

Whyte’s lawyers had this week pressed the BBBoC to provide clarity on whether Fury would be made accessible to UKAD during the build-up to the WBC title fight.

Fury accepted a backdated two-year ban in 2017 after testing positive for a banned steroid in 2015. Fury and his cousin Hughie tested positive for nandrolone but blamed eating uncastrated wild boar.

Both fighters accepted the two-year backdated bans after a lengthy investigation from UKAD.