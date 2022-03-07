Tommy Fury has backed brother Tyson’s decision to retire from boxing, saying that the elder Fury has “nothing left to prove”.

Tyson said last week that the defence of his heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte on 23 April at Wembley Stadium will be the final fight of his career.

While it is not the first time that the 33-year-old has suggested that he is mulling retirement, the chance to go out on home soil with a highly-anticipated heavyweight battle may appeal.

And Tommy, 11 years younger than his half-brother, believes that it would be an appropriate time to bow out.

“Yeah, definitely, 100 percent. I would like to see Tyson retire after this one,” the light-heavyweight told EsNEWS.

“He’s got nothing left to prove, he’s won every single professional belt there is.

“He beat the man who beat the man and he’s beat all the top men out there. He’s really got nothing left to prove, so if he wants to walk away, 100 per cent, definitely.”

Tyson Fury will defend his Ring and WBC titles against mandatory challenger Whyte at the home of the England national football team in a clash of British heavyweights that could break attendance records.

His younger brother hopes to be on the undercard at Wembley.

The 22-year-old was forced to pull out of a fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last year due to injury and illness, and is not necessarily concerned about a rearrangement.

Tommy Fury said: “My plan is to get a good win on [the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte] undercard.

“At the end of the day, Jake Paul knows where it’s at. We’re onto bigger and better things, I don’t know what Jake Paul’s doing, but we’ve just done 100,000 at Wembley.

“I’m looking to get a good win on the undercard and move on with my career. I’m a boxer, I’m not a YouTube boxer or anything like that, I’m a fully-fledged fighting man.

“Whatever Jake Paul decides to do, he decides to do. I’m not interested.”