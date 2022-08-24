Netflix announces multi-part Tyson Fury documentary is in the works

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has announced that a multi-part documentary on heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is in the works.

Fury announced in April that he would not fight again as a professional, moments after his knockout of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, 33, had also suggested in the lead-up to that WBC title defence that he might not compete again after the seismic fight, which took place in front of 94,000 fans in London, but the “Gypsy King” is yet to relinquish his belt.

Now a potential clash between Fury and fellow title holder Oleksandr Usyk is on the cards, with the goal being to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

The unbeaten Fury’s apparent indecisiveness around retirement looks set to be a subject of Netflix’s upcoming ‘docu-series’.

“NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury!” the streaming service’s UK account tweeted on Wednesday.

“The series will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family.”

Fury has also written three books – the 2019 autobiography Behind The Mask and 2022 follow-up Gloves Off, as well as 2020’s health-related The Furious Method.

The Briton’s past battles with substance abuse and depression are well documented and led to a hiatus from boxing between 2015 and 2018.