Netflix announces multi-part Tyson Fury documentary is in the works
The series will follow the Briton as he ‘tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family’
Netflix has announced that a multi-part documentary on heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is in the works.
Fury announced in April that he would not fight again as a professional, moments after his knockout of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Fury, 33, had also suggested in the lead-up to that WBC title defence that he might not compete again after the seismic fight, which took place in front of 94,000 fans in London, but the “Gypsy King” is yet to relinquish his belt.
Now a potential clash between Fury and fellow title holder Oleksandr Usyk is on the cards, with the goal being to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.
The unbeaten Fury’s apparent indecisiveness around retirement looks set to be a subject of Netflix’s upcoming ‘docu-series’.
“NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury!” the streaming service’s UK account tweeted on Wednesday.
“The series will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family.”
Fury has also written three books – the 2019 autobiography Behind The Mask and 2022 follow-up Gloves Off, as well as 2020’s health-related The Furious Method.
The Briton’s past battles with substance abuse and depression are well documented and led to a hiatus from boxing between 2015 and 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies