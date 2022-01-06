Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.

Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.

Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.

The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.

Fury last boxed in October, knocking out Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to retain his title in the rivals’ trilogy bout. He has been ordered to defend the gold against mandatory challenger and interim champion Dillian Whyte next time out, likely in March.

Ngannou’s last contest, meanwhile, saw him knock out Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight belt, avenging a 2018 decision loss to the American.

Ngannou is widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history.

He has secured 12 of his 16 professional MMA wins via knockout. Eight of those 12 KO victories have come in the first round, with three of them earned within the first minute.