Tyson Fury wants Wembley fight with UFC champion Francis Ngannou before end of year

Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire for a crossover fight with Francis Ngannou, challenging the UFC heavyweight champion to a clash at Wembley Stadium before the end of the year.

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April, before Ngannou entered the ring at Wembley Stadium to speak to the “Gypsy King”.

Fury, 33, suggested after that fight that it would be his last as a professional boxer, though he has since left the door open for a return and has made clear his intention to take part in exhibition contests.

A boxing match with mixed martial artist Ngannou, 35, is a fight that Fury has called for since late last year, and the pair traded words on Twitter this week.

“Thought you wanted some smoke @francis_ngannou,” Fury wrote. “Lets do a propper [sic] fight! Wembley Stadium 2022.”

Ngannou was quick to reply but, due to his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, suggested that such a contest would have to take place next year.

“Don’t you dare think that I take my eyes [off] you,” Ngannou tweeted. “You’re still my priority! I’m coming for all the smoke. 2023.”

Fury replied: “Bring it on big boy. You wouldn’t last a round [with] me, muscles.”

Ngannou, widely regarded as the most ferocious puncher in UFC history, last fought in January. The Cameroonian retained his title with a unanimous-decision victory over former teammate and then-interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou’s win came via a surprising display of efficient wrestling, and the “Predator” had even entered the fight injured.

He underwent surgery on his knee shortly thereafter and is not expected to compete again until the end of this year at the earliest.