Tyson Fury issues fresh challenge to Anthony Joshua over fight contract

Fury recently offered his fellow Briton the chance to challenge him for the WBC title before the end of the year

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 23 September 2022 12:01
Parker reveals Tyson Fury's support ahead of Joyce fight

Tyson Fury has claimed that he will have his next fight on 3 December, even if Anthony Joshua does not sign a contract for the pair’s potential heavyweight clash.

Fury recently offered his fellow Briton the chance to challenge him for the WBC title before the end of the year, and talks for a December bout have been ongoing over the last few weeks.

However, Fury claimed in a social-media video on Friday (23 September) that Joshua, 32, is yet to sign a contract for the long-awaited contest. Fury, 34, also said he does not believe that AJ will do so.

“[He’s] had the contract for I don’t know how long, and ain’t signing it,” Fury said. “You little sausage, you do not want to fight, your manager is a sausage. I’ve never seen anything like you.

“However, I will be fighting on 3 December, [even] if this sausage does not sign this contract, which I don’t think he is [going to] – because I don’t think he’s got the b******s to, because he’s a s***bag.”

The unbeaten Fury’s fight offer to Joshua came as a surprise, following the latter’s second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk last month.

Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in September 2021, and he failed to regain them this August.

As such, Fury and Usyk were expected to clash to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but the Ukrainian will not be fit in time for the “Gypsy King”’s desired fight date.

Fury therefore turned his attention to Joshua, and it is unclear whom the WBC champion could fight in December if he does not take on AJ.

