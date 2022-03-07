Tyson Fury wants The Rock to play him in movie about his life

Tyson Fury is planning a Hollywood movie about his life and boxing career, and he wants 'The Rock' to play him – unless he plays himself.

Fury claims to have received multiple offers to tell his colourful life story from film directors. And he thinks former wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, would be the perfect choice.

"I have been offered Hollywood movies plenty of times," Fury told BT Sport. "But they will 100 per cent do a movie about me one day. The Rock plays me in the movie, my brother The Rock. It could either be me or The Rock who plays me in the movie.”

Fury is currently preparing to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in a defence of his WBC world heavyweight title.

He has often flirted with the idea of retirement but says he is still undecided on his future after the bout with Whyte, and whether to hang up his gloves or – should he win – take on lucrative bouts with fellow heavyweights like Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

"I have got six kids at home and a wife. When is enough enough? Why do I have to be one of them people who goes on too long and gets injured for one too many fights and be known for guy who blew it all for a few quid?

"I want to retire on top, do a Netflix documentary about me and a Hollywood movie. I do love this sport but when I am done, I am done."