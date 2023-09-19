Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has admitted that he tried to halt the filming of his Netflix series At Home With The Furys, saying the process was ‘overwhelming’ for him.

The reality show, which arrived on Netflix in August, documents Fury’s attempt at retirement in 2022, his return to the ring at the end of that year, and his family life in Morecambe.

The series has proved popular with viewers, but if Fury had his way, it would not have seen the light of day.

“I wanted to get rid of the filming,” the WBC heavyweight champion told Queensberry Promotions on Monday (18 September). “I couldn’t take it anymore, it was too much, it was overwhelming for me.

“So, I tried to pay my way out of it, but I couldn’t, so we persevered and got through it.

“And in the end, I was happy I didn’t pay my way out, because it’s turned out to be a No 1 hit and a fantastic show – a fantastic insight in[to] a crazy family and the mind of a mental, crazy person.”

Fury, 35, claimed he was retired from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022, but he returned to action in December, beating Derek Chisora for the third time to retain the WBC title and remain unbeaten.

The Briton has not fought since, but he is due to box ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October.

The pair are due to clash in Saudi Arabia on 28 October, with a bout between Fury and unified boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk having fallen through earlier this year and seemingly no longer on the agenda.

“I wanna top the Forbes list – the highest-paid athlete ever for a year – and I wanna make a Hollywood movie. So, new goals, baby!” Fury said.

Fury faces off with Francis Ngannou ahead of their fight in October (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve completed the ring game, it’s done. I’ve done everything there is to do, won every belt there is to win. I’ve been undefeated in 15 years, two-time undefeated champion.”

Fury also doubled down on his claim that he wants to box reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones next, and that he would fight Ngannou in a mixed martial arts bout.