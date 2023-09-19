Tyson Fury ‘over the moon’ as wife Paris gives birth to seventh child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris and Tyson Fury are now proud parents to seven children after the arrival of their newborn baby on Monday (18 September).

The British professional boxer, 35, and his wife of 15 years Paris, 32, shared the news with OK! Magazine, stating that the child arrived in the early hours of the morning.

“We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family,” the pair said.

“His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

Sharing a picture of Paris holding their newborn wrapped in a blanket as they pose together in the hospital, Fury wrote on Instagram: “He’s here and he’s perfect.”

The couple will be taking the newborn home to the six children they already share together: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, who is two.

The Furys announced they were expecting their seventh child child together following Tyson’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk in March. Sharing the happy news to Instagram, Tyson wrote on his Instagram Story: “I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!”

“What a woman. Seventh [baby] incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”

Fury and his family are the subject of the Netflix reality TV show, At Home with the Furys, which was released in August.

The show follows Fury as he navigates his retirement from boxing, his own mental health issues and becomes more involved in the day-to-day activities of his family life, alongside his wife Paris. In the series, Tyson opens up about his mental health: he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017 and has struggled with depression and anxiety.

Fury, who was shown to be grappling with retirement during the first season, found the experience to be such a struggle that he wanted to halt production during filming. His wife Paris said to Capital XTRA: “We got halfway through filming, and he [Tyson] wanted to cancel the whole show.”

Fury confirmed: “Yeah, I wanted out. I was like, a couple of weeks in, I said, ‘Is there any way?’

“I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, ‘Is there any way I can get out of this, I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again.’ I said I’d never do it again, I’ve done it again. I’ve made a mistake.”

Paris and Tommy Fury with their children Prince John James, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Venezuela (Netflix)

He attributed this to “my bipolar going up and down all the time”, adding: “One minute I’m happy, the next minute I’m not and it’s very evident to see my emotional rollercoaster throughout this episode. And people are going to be shocked because I can take 10 turns in an hour.”

Speaking about supporting Tyson with his mental health, Paris told OK!: "For every sufferer there’s always someone behind them, a partner, a friend, a loved one, trying to be the rock for that person.

"Sometimes it’s tiring and it’s annoying, but for us, once Tyson was diagnosed it really helped. We started realising there were reasons why he was pushing us away or being negative. It’s not a personal vendetta against me as his partner.”