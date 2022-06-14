Frank Warren hints at Tyson Fury retirement U-turn

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has teased a retirement U-turn from the heavyweight champion.

The pair announced on Tuesday morning that they would release an exclusive interview at 7pm BST, with Fury having suggested that it would carry news around his future.

The Briton last fought in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fury suggested before and after that bout that it would be his last, and last week the 33-year-old dismissed a report that he is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming rematch.

Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in August, having taken the belts from the Briton with a decision win last September.

A unification bout between the winner of that contest and Fury would be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, but the “Gypsy King” dismissed the chances of it happening. He said last week: “This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!”

Fury’s UK promoter Warren has teased the possibility of the unbeaten heavyweight returning to the ring, however.

When asked whether the Manchester boxer will fight again, Warren told talkSPORT: “We’ve done something on the Queensberry YouTube that will tell everybody what is happening today.

“I think everybody is gonna be happy… If Tyson fights again, his next fight will be in the UK.”

While Fury has doubled down on his retirement claims in recent weeks, he is yet to relinquish the WBC belt.

The Briton has in recent months expressed a desire to box UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout.

Ngannou is known for his spectacular knockout record. The Cameroonian is currently recovering from a knee injury that he overcame to retain his title in January with an impressive decision win against then-interim champion Ciryl Gane.

The 35-year-old is expected to be fit to compete again by January 2023.