Frank Warren hints at Tyson Fury retirement U-turn
Fury has teased news as he prepares to release an exclusive interview with his promoter
Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has teased a retirement U-turn from the heavyweight champion.
The pair announced on Tuesday morning that they would release an exclusive interview at 7pm BST, with Fury having suggested that it would carry news around his future.
The Briton last fought in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.
Fury suggested before and after that bout that it would be his last, and last week the 33-year-old dismissed a report that he is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming rematch.
Usyk is set to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in August, having taken the belts from the Briton with a decision win last September.
A unification bout between the winner of that contest and Fury would be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, but the “Gypsy King” dismissed the chances of it happening. He said last week: “This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!”
Fury’s UK promoter Warren has teased the possibility of the unbeaten heavyweight returning to the ring, however.
When asked whether the Manchester boxer will fight again, Warren told talkSPORT: “We’ve done something on the Queensberry YouTube that will tell everybody what is happening today.
“I think everybody is gonna be happy… If Tyson fights again, his next fight will be in the UK.”
While Fury has doubled down on his retirement claims in recent weeks, he is yet to relinquish the WBC belt.
The Briton has in recent months expressed a desire to box UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout.
Ngannou is known for his spectacular knockout record. The Cameroonian is currently recovering from a knee injury that he overcame to retain his title in January with an impressive decision win against then-interim champion Ciryl Gane.
The 35-year-old is expected to be fit to compete again by January 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies