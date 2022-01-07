Tyson Fury’s next fight date confirmed by promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury’s next fight will take place on 26 March, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Dillian Whyte, with the purse split for that bout recently confirmed.

The contest is still yet to be finalised, but Warren has said that – whomever Fury takes on – the “Gypsy King” will next step in the ring on 26 March.

“Tyson wants the fight to be the end of March,” Warren told iFL TV. “As a team we’re looking at other situations as well.

“Whatever happens, he will fight on March 26, that’s what the objective is.

“I’m not going to say where it is. We do have a date here, but it could be somewhere else.

“The fact of the matter is that’s when he wants to fight.”

Fury recently said he would fire his promoters if they were unable to secure a March bout for him.

The Briton last competed in October, knocking out Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ trilogy bout to make it back-to-back wins against the American.

In doing so, Fury retained the WBC belt that he won from Wilder in their second meeting.

Whyte, meanwhile, last competed in March, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge a stoppage loss to the Russian.

The Briton was scheduled to fight Otto Wallin just a matter of weeks after Fury’s most recent victory over Wilder, but Whyte withdrew, citing an injury.