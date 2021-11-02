Tyson Fury announces ‘homecoming party’ tour of the UK

Tyson Fury has announced he will celebrate his recent heavyweight world title defence against Deontay Wilder with a six-night UK tour early next month.

The ‘Gypsy King’ defeated rival Wilder in an instant classic in Las Vegas in October, as he settled the pair’s trilogy with an 11th-round knockout.

Fury has not fought in the UK since 2018, with his last five bouts coming in the United States, but remains popular with British boxing fans and has been backed by travelling supporters in the US in recent years.

Dubbed the ‘Homecoming Tour’, the 33-year-old will first appear in his hometown of Manchester on 2 December, followed by shows in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, London and Glasgow.

Fury has yet to announce his next fight but the WBC champion is expected to face the division’s interim champion Dillian Whyte at some point next year.

The path for Fury to face Whyte has been cleared by the London fighter’s shoulder injury, which forced him to withdraw from a scheduled bout with Otto Wallin.

Fury has suggested he could retire from boxing following his victory over Wilder, after questioning whether he had the motivation to continue fighting.