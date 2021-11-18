‘Let the champ fight’: Tyson Fury’s trainer addresses WBC’s Dillian Whyte ruling

Tyson Fury’s trainer has called on the World Boxing Council to “let the champ fight” with the Brit’s next opponent still yet to be decided.

Fury defended his WBC heavyweight crown with an 11th round knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Fellow Brit Dillian Whyte expects to be his mandatory challenger for the belt given his status as the governing body’s interim champion.

They tweeted out their latest rankings on Tuesday with Fury’s mandatory commitment as champion not confirmed.

SugarHill Steward is keen for his man to get back in the ring as soon as possible and believes he should have the right to choose his opponent.

"Let the champ fight. Let him fight whoever he wants to fight,” he told Behind The Gloves. "He’s been sitting and he wants to fight, so let him fight. Other than that it doesn’t bother me at all, I don’t care who he fights actually.

"He wants to fight, he wants to stay busy, he wants to continue to learn and to grow and he wants to knock people out."

Joe Joyce has been put forward as a potential secondary option but Steward is less enthused at the prospect.

"I met him and they were asking me who I thought the top five heavyweights were and he wasn’t one of them,” he added.

"But I told him, 'Don’t be offended, just keep working hard, you’re young, you’re just getting into it'. It took time for everybody.

"Hopefully it pushes him harder, makes him work harder. No offence, it is what it is, it’s the truth – and it’s only my opinion so what difference does it make."