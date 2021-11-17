Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight not sanctioned by WBC

Tyson Fury’s next fight is yet to be decided with Dillian Whyte not yet confirmed as his mandatory challenger.

Fury defended his WBC heavyweight crown with an 11th round knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Fellow Brit Whyte expects to be his mandatory challenger for the belt given his status as the World Boxing Council’s interim champion.

The governing body tweeted out their latest rankings on Tuesday with Fury’s mandatory commitment as champion not confirmed.

Fury was told last month he would have to fight Whyte next if he couldn’t secure a unification bout with WBA, WBO and IBF champ Oleksandr Usyk.

With the Ukrainian set for a rematch with Anthony Joshua instead, Whyte appears his only option although the WBC are yet to confirm the fight.

Promoter Frank Warren, recently explained that there was “no rush” for Fury to make a decision on his next opponent.

But trainer Andy Lee revealed that Fury had been holding his own council for a time and was leaning towards retiring before deciding to take on the next challenger.

“I arrived in Morecambe a few weeks ago,” he told TalkSport. “The first day we went out for a coffee and I said, ‘What do you do? Do you retire, do you hang them up?’

“[Fury] said, ‘Well, I’m thinking that way.’ And then he said, ‘On the other hand, what else am I going to do with my life?’

“He loves to train, he loves to fight and although there are no challenges out there for him, he can still take a lot of pleasure in cleaning out the division and beating up these other guys and also earn a hell of a lot of money while doing it.

“He likes the Dillian Whyte fight. He is enthused by that, that’s what he is talking about to me so I can see that being the next one.”