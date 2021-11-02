Eddie Hearn has explained how he thinks a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would play out, should the heavyweights engage in a unification bout.

Fury retained his WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder last month to end the pair’s rivalry, just weeks after Usyk outpointed Joshua to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

Joshua, who is promoted by Hearn, has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again next year, with that contest expected to play out in spring. But if Joshua is to come up short against the undefeated Ukrainian once more, a unification fight between Usyk and Fury – also unbeaten – could be on the cards.

“It’s hard to split those guys right now,” Hearn told the True Geordie Pain Game podcast of Fury and Usyk.

“Tyson Fury I think beats Oleksandr Usyk. I do, because of the size, because of the movement.

“I think it’s a great fight, it might not be the most interesting fight to watch [though].

“I believe AJ can beat them all,” Hearn added, with an all-British clash between Joshua and Fury still on the minds of many fans.

However, the likelihood of such a meeting being for all the heavyweight belts seems increasingly unlikely.