Oleksandr Usyk is confident he will beat Tyson Fury if the pair meet in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Usyk secured a unanimous points victory over former champion Anthony Joshua last month to maintain his unbeaten record and add the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles to his previous success in the cruiserweight division.

The Ukrainian is set to face Joshua for a second time next spring after the Briton activated his rematch clause, while Fury could be made to take on Dillian Whyte in a WBC mandatory defence.

An undisputed contest, the first in the heavyweight class in more than 20 years, would then take priority if both fighters emerge with their unbeaten records intact.

And Usyk not only believes that he will defeat Joshua for a second time, but the southpaw fighter was also confident of his chances if he ever takes on the ‘Gypsy King’.

"Yes, of course, I do regard this fight a huge one,” Usyk told The Sun. “I see him as a very good fighter, good athlete, he talks a lot, he has a tongue.

"He claims he’s the king of the kings, but it’s only he who thinks that. That’s what I can say about him.

“Before my Joshua fight everyone was saying that I haven’t got a single chance to win and beat Joshua,

“I used to hear those types of things throughout my life, but I am capable of beating Fury because I’m not boasting that I can just punish and beat every boxer in the world, but I just go to the gym and do my job.

“I train hard, I work hard, I put all my effort in. I’m not trying to present myself as the king of the Universe.

“I do what I have to do. I concentrate and I’m focused and I get the result according to my effort.”

Usyk’s victory over Joshua came after he thoroughly outboxed the home favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but Fury would be expected to use his size to his advantage if he ever meets the former cruiserweight champion.

"I can’t comment much on his style because every fighter has his own style according to his own abilities and his own tendencies,” Usyk added.

"So, I think the main thing is his style brings him the victories. That’s the main thing. Some people like it, some people do not. But he is successful."