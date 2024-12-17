Tyson Fury reveals sacrifices made in bid to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury has revealed the sacrifices he’s made in his efforts to win his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The former heavyweight world champion bids to win the WBC, WBO and WBA titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday after dropping a split decision in May this year for his first professional loss of his career.

But Fury has now detailed the lengths he has gone in an attempt to beat the Ukrainian this time, even claiming to have gone on 14 runs and performed 14 strength sessions on a two-week holiday earlier this year.

While ‘The Gypsy King’ has also been away from his family and cut off communication entirely to focus on the rematch.

“I've not spoken to Paris for three months,” Fury told TNT Sports. “Not a word, not spoke to anyone, not been on my phone, I've been away from it all. I just wanted to give myself the best opportunity I can.

“I don't want to keep dividing modes from beast mode, to Dad mode, wife mode, I've not spoken to anybody on the phone, that's it. I've just been in the camp the whole time.

“It's difficult to keep switching. I've not spoken to anybody on the phone. Anybody who has called me has not been successful in getting hold of me in the last couple of months.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury poses ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

“I give up coffee for seven or eight weeks, Diet Cokes for the same amount of time, I don't think it matters. I've taken vitamins for 12 months, came off them for 12 months, didn't feel anything. I don't think any of it makes a difference, not having certain things or doing certain things. It's the goal for the individual to achieve.

“Just be happy and that's all you can do. The hardest thing in the world is to stay in the moment. Not push for more or want more. Everybody is always pushing for more. Even I'm pushing for more, everybody is.”

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now!

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now!

open image in gallery Tyson Fury poses for a portrait ahead of the WBA, WBC and WBO World Heavyweight Title fight ( Getty Images )

Fury added that the sacrifice is worth it after committing to his goal: “When you lose the passion to want, it's game over and you're ready for the grave. I'm not ready for that, I'm always wanting, whatever it might be.

“For me I could go away for 20 years, I don't know why, it's not that I don't love my family, but if I've got a mission to do, I want to achieve it and accomplish it. I don't miss them, I took myself out of that environment.”