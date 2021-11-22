Tyson Fury promises to give Oleksandr Usyk ‘a good hiding’

Tyson Fury has predicted he will give Oleksandr Usyk a “good hiding” if they go head-to-head next year.

Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title in October by stopping Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy bout, a month after Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts.

Joshua has activated a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely next spring, while Fury has been linked with a bout against Dillian Whyte.

A match-up with undefeated Ukrainian Usyk is still a possibility in the near future, however, according to Fury.

“I thought I was going to be fighting Dillian Whyte. I don’t know what he’s doing with his own private life with the WBC,” Fury told iFL TV.

“He’s got a court case going on, which can be s*** really, because I know how long arbitrations go on for. It took 18 months to get mine sorted with Deontay Wilder, so I hope he doesn’t get caught in the long grass, and I hope I don’t have to fight somebody else like a voluntary.

“I’m not interested in waiting for people. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I’ll be fighting in February [or] early March at the latest. I’ll be defending my WBC championship, and that’s it.

“I’ll take the little cruiserweight guy [Usyk] and show how to give a small man a good hiding,” Fury continued. “I’ll run him over. He’s too small. I am definitely fighting in February or early March, 1 million percent. There are no ifs, buts, or maybes about it, or I will sack my full promotional outfit and I’ll promote myself. Gypsy King Promotions.

“Who [my next opponent] is, I just don’t give a damn because the outcome will always be the same. I will win, and I will knock the motherf***** out, because that’s how I do it now.”

Fury’s win over Wilder saw the 33-year-old improve his undefeated record to 31-0-1.

An all-British unification clash with Joshua was scuppered by the latter’s defeat by Usyk, though if ‘AJ’ is able to avenge his loss to the Ukrainian then the long-anticipated showdown with Fury could be back on the cards.