Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren would like to see the heavyweight stay in boxing as a coach, after the former champion ‘retired’ on Monday.

Fury, who has claimed to retire several times before, said on Monday (13 January) that he was calling time on his fighting career, following two points losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

The first defeat, in May, crowned Usyk the undisputed heavyweight champion, as Fury lost for the first time as a professional. The Briton failed to avenge that loss in December, as Usyk stayed unbeaten.

In the wake of those results, and Anthony Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September, it finally seemed that Fury vs “AJ” might materialise. But that fight could be lost forever, after Fury’s announcement this week.

“I support him 100 per cent, if that’s what he wants to do,” Warren told The Independent and other publications on Monday. “It surprised me that he announced it today, but Tyson will be Tyson; he’s said how he feels and got it off his mind.

“It’s a decision he had to make, and it’s not for anyone else to decide. He’s got a wife and seven kids, he’s made fortunes and doesn’t need to box for money. If he boxes, it’s because he’s a fighting man. He’s made his decision and everyone should respect that.

“He’s had an unbelievable career. Since he’s been with me, when has he not been in a dramatic fight? He’s got tremendous heart, he’s on the floor and gets up. He has grit, determination, and he’s a good boxer.

open image in gallery Frank Warren (left) with Tyson Fury after the latter’s second loss to Oleksandr Usyk ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

“He’s made his mind up, and all Tyson needs to do is please himself – not everyone else, especially the people who have been fierce critics of his. Why would he want to keep giving blood for them?”

When asked whether Fury could stay in boxing as a coach, Warren replied: “I hope he stays in boxing, he’s got a good boxing brain. Let’s hope he has peace of mind.”

Warren also said he had spoken to the 36-year-old “a couple of times” since the rematch with Usyk, and that fans should not lament the loss of Joshua vs Fury.

“If he changes his mind, he changes his mind, but I don’t think he will,” Warren said of Fury. “If that fight was going to happen, it would have happened.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (left) during his loss to Daniel Dubois in September ( PA Wire )

“He would have gone into it as at the A-side. What is there to negotiate? He’s the A-side. He’s the guy who lost two very close fights [in 2024]; AJ was well and truly beaten in his last fight.”

If Fury stays retired, he will go down as arguably the greatest British heavyweight of all time, according to Warren. “It’s a toss-up between him and Lennox Lewis. There’s not a lot in it, I’d have liked to see that fight.

“The Usyk fights were close fights, different people saw them different ways. I spoke to people I respect who said Usyk won, other people said vice versa. They are the best heavyweights of the century, and they were great fights.”