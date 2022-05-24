Tyson Fury tipped to come out of retirement for Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk fight
Joshua and Usyk are expected to rematch this summer
Tyson Fury will “wait to see” the outcome of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight championship rematch with Oleksandr Usyk before making a decision on whether to retire, according to his promoter Bob Arum.
Fury claimed following the defence of his WBC title against Dillian Whyte last month that the knockout victory at Wembley Stadium would be his last fight, as the Gypsy King wants to spend more time with his family.
But the prospect of a unification bout against the winner of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk remains, although a date has yet to be set for the title fight. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said he thinks the fight will be held in the summer, and has also predicted that Fury will face the winner in December for all four belts.
Veteran promoter Arum has said he can also see Fury postponing his retirement if he has the chance unifty the heavyweight titles but warned there are no other fights available that would interest the 33-year-old.
“Well, I think Fury is going to wait to see how the Joshua fight comes out with Usyk and then he’ll make a determination whether he wants to continue,” Arum said. “Other than fighting the winner of Joshua-Usyk, there’s really nothing that’s really of interest to Tyson Fury, so we will have to see.”
Fury continues to hold his WBC belt and Hearn has previously said that his actions since beating Whyte by knockout suggest he is not close to retiring.
Hearn told Boxing Social: “We all know he’s not retiring. He won’t vacate the belt and I hope he faces the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II. I think that is a tremendous fight for his career.”
