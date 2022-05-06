Tyson Fury: ‘I’m so much enjoying my retirement’
The WBC is set to talk to the heavyweight this week – and strip him of his title if he confirms his retirement
Tyson Fury has doubled down on his claims that he is retired, saying in a video on Twitter that he is “very, very happy and contented”.
Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton with a sixth-round knockout.
Before and after the bout, Fury had suggested that the clash with Whyte would mark his final fight, and the 33-year-old has showed no signs of backtracking.
“Hey, just finished a lovely four-mile run along the promenade, got a great sweat on,” Fury told his Twitter followers.
“Very, very happy and contended to be retired. It’s been a long time coming.
“I’m so much enjoying my retirement.”
Fury is set for talks with the WBC this week, with the governing body keen to find out for certain whether the “Gypsy King” will fight again.
If Fury confirms his retirement to the WBC, he will be stripped of his heavyweight title – or relinquish it – to allow a new champion to be crowned in the coming months.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: “We are ready to support him on whatever he decides. If he decides to retire, the WBC will fully support him.
“It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness. [He is an] undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies