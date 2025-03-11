Tyson Fury teases boxing fans before Soccer Aid football role is announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury teased boxing fans on Monday night, asking, “Did you miss me?” while posting a video of himself walking down the tunnel at Old Trafford. But what followed was not a fight announcement.

On Tuesday (11 March), it was confirmed that the retired world heavyweight champion will co-manage Soccer Aid’s England team, when they play at Manchester United’s stadium on 15 June.

Soccer Aid is an annual charity football match, featuring celebrities and former professional footballers, pitting an England team against a Rest of the World team.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January – though not for the first time. The news followed his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who outpointed the Briton in May and December in two title fights. Those results marked the first defeats of Fury’s career.

And while many fans believe that the “Gypsy King” will return to boxing, his next sporting endeavour will come at Soccer Aid.

“Tyson Fury: England manager. Who would ever have thought it?” he said. “I have had some big fights in my career, and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan, too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year – and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose?

“The work Unicef does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer.”

Fury suffered two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Other co-managers include former football coach Harry Redknapp and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure for England, while players are TV host Paddy McGuinness, ex-Man United player Gary Neville, singer Tom Grennan, reality star Sam Thompson, Olympian Sam Quek, Dragons’ Den judge Steven Bartlett, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, and One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

Boxing fans still long to see Fury take on Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight fight, and Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh continues to eye that bout.

Alalshikh, who has overseen the Gulf state’s aggressive entry into boxing in recent years, said in February: “I want Tyson [next for Joshua]. I spoke with him, but I don’t talk about boxing. I just check about his health and his family. I think maybe he’ll return. Yes, [I think he will return], I hope so.”