Tyson Fury maintains Tommy Fury doesn’t need Jake Paul ‘to define his career’
The world heavyweight champion insists his brother will make back the money he has missed out on after sustaining a rib injury in training to force him to pull out of the fight with Jake Paul
Tyson Fury maintains that Tommy fury doesn’t need Jake Paul “to define his career” after a rib injury scuppered a career-high payday worth millions with the YouTube star.
Fury was primed to face Paul in Florida next week, but a rib injury suffered in camp, which arrived shortly after a severe chest infection, has forced him to pull out.
Paul has moved swiftly to replace Fury with Tyron Woodley in a rematch, while warning the former Love Island star that he will not necessarily secure a date to reschedule their fight in 2022.
But Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, insists his brother should not be too concerned and can plot his own route in the sport while earning a comparable amount of money.
“The fight was supposed to be in 10 days or something, and if he can’t fight he can’t fight,” Fury told iFL TV. “That’s it.
“They’ll go on how he’s lost a payday, bloody hell, if you’re going to be any good and win a fight he’s going to be rich anyway, he’s already rich!
“The money off the Jake Paul would have been good for him, alright, but he’ll make it again.
“You don’t need Jake Paul to define your career - who the f*** is Jake Paul when he’s at home?
“He’s some f***ing floppy haired YouTuber who nobody’s interested in and everybody hates by the way, so it is what it is.
“When Tommy recovers from his injuries I’m sure he’ll be back active again in the new year.”
