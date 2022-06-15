Tyson Fury has insisted that he will not be attending Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia this August.

Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in September, when the unbeaten Ukrainian outpointed the Briton in London.

Joshua will try to regain the belts from Usyk in a rematch this summer, just as he regained them from Andy Ruiz Jr with a decision win in December 2019 – six months after being stopped by the Mexican-American.

Fury, meanwhile, has claimed that he will not vacate the WBC heavyweight title despite his apparent retirement, which follows his April knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

The undefeated Briton also said he will not be present at Joshua-Usyk 2, regardless of where it takes place.

“I wouldn’t go to it if it was in Morecambe,” Fury told talkSPORT, referencing the town where he lives in Britain.

“Two bums fighting each other.”

Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in April to remain WBC heavyweight champion (Getty Images)

As long as Fury holds the WBC belt, fans will clamour for the “Gypsy King” to fight the winner of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk in a unification bout.

Fury has expressed an interest in competing in exhibition contests in the near future, and although he has dismissed the prospect of fighting compatriot Joshua – even if “AJ” wins this summer – the 33-year-old has not completely ruled out a clash with Usyk.

“If it’s half a [billion pounds], then I won’t say no, will I?” Fury told talkSPORT.

“What you’ve gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the ‘Gypsy King’ will come out and solve all [Usyk’s] problems for him.

“Because if AJ gets beat again off Usyk, then there’s only gonna be one man to redeem this great fighting nation of the United Kingdom, and he goes by the name of Tyson Fury.

“I can solve all the problems, the embarrassment, all that stuff that’s gonna happen.”